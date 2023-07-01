Live Radio
Shooting in central Croatian town leaves 1 person dead, more wounded, police say

The Associated Press

July 1, 2023, 4:58 PM

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police searched for a person who opened fire Saturday evening in a central town, killing one person and injuring others.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. local time in the town of Sisak, some 60 kilometers (36 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb, police said in a statement.

Police said the shooting also caused a fire, but no other details were immediately available.

