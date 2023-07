DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall announces he will not seek a third term after deadly protests by…

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese President Macky Sall announces he will not seek a third term after deadly protests by opposition.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.