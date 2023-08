PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will resign in 3 weeks and hand…

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen says he will resign in 3 weeks and hand power to his son Hun Manet.

