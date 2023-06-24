Live Radio
Separatist group claims suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan, 1 police killed, 5 wounded

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 12:11 PM

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber struck in southwestern Pakistan on Saturday, killing at least one police and wounding five others in an attempt to target a paramilitary convoy, an official said.

Authorities recovered the remains of a female bomber following the explosion in the southwestern city of Turbat, said Bashir Ahmed, a top administrative officer.

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesman for the separatist Baluch Liberation Army, later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ahmed said the bomber had targeted a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps but the main thrust of the blast hit a police vehicle. He said a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged and a female police officer was among the wounded.

Southwestern Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low level insurgency by Baluch separatists under the umbrella group of the Baluchistan Nationalist Army.

