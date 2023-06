MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about environmental issues in Africa’s Okavango Delta because some…

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about environmental issues in Africa’s Okavango Delta because some of the quotes could not be verified and the story had a Kenya dateline when the bulk of the reporting took place in Botswana.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.