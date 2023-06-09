Official says two migrants drowned trying to reach Spain in two boats, 132 arrive safely

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people…

MADRID (AP) — The bodies of two migrants were found on a beach in southeastern Spain after 132 other people arrived in two boats Friday, a government official said.

The two died while trying to swim to the coast, José María Martín, a central government official in the city of Almería told reporters. Martín said they were victims of criminal human smuggling gangs.

The two boats carrying migrants are believed to have set sail from Morocco. Spain’s state news agency said the operators had forced the people who died to leave their boat.

There were no details on their nationalities.

Thousands of migrants from northwest and sub-Saharan African countries try to reach Spain in overloaded boats each year. Many die in the attempt.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.