Adrian becomes the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season off of Mexico’s western coast

The Associated Press

June 28, 2023, 5:26 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico’s western coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.

On Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s center was located about 370 miles (575 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The hurricane center said Adrian was moving west at about 6 mph (9 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.

