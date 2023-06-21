A Hungarian helicopter crashes during training in Croatia, killing at least 2 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at…

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Hungarian military helicopter crashed on Wednesday during a training mission in neighboring Croatia, killing at least two people on board, the country’s defense ministry said.

Two Hungarian Air Force’s Airbus H145 helicopters were on a training flight when one of them crashed, the Defense Ministry told the MTI news agency.

Three people were on board the helicopter that crashed in the area of the Cikola River canyon, some 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of the capital, Zagreb. Rescue teams have recovered bodies of two people while a search was underway for the third member of the crew.

Officials said an investigation will determine why the helicopter crashed. Croatia media said it might have hit a zip line in the canyon area used by adventure-seeking visitors.

“The flying rule is look and avoid,” Croatian Air Force commander Michael Krinazec said at a news conference. “One can never be certain that nothing is in the air when flying below 300 meters (984 feet.)”

Croatian officials said investigators from Hungary will join the probe. They said the pilots were training in mountainous zones and were on their way back when the helicopter crashed.

Croatia’s Defense Minister Mario Banozic earlier expressed his condolences over the deaths of the Hungarian Air Force members, saying they “invested their knowledge and abilities to contribute together with their countrymen to our joint security.”

“This tragic event in challenging times, in which we witness the most serious threat to global security in decades, reminds us of the importance of solidarity and compassion,” said Banozic.

The footage aired by Croatia’s state HRT television showed rescue teams accessing a steep, rocky terrain of the canyon zone. The report said that a witness called the emergency services around noon after seeing smoke rising from the area.

