Live Radio
Home » World News » SFL Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SFL Corporation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Monday reported earnings of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $173.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up