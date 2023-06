MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says Wagner private army backed by Russian troops seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut…

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says Wagner private army backed by Russian troops seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut (CORRECTS: Restores dropped letter at end of Bakhmut.).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.