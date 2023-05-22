Live Radio
Home » World News » Nordic American Tankers: Q1…

Nordic American Tankers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 22, 2023, 5:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON HM 11, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Monday reported net income of $46.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 11, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The tanker company posted revenue of $87.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up