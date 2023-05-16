HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (GOGL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $196.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $132.3 million.

