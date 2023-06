HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Biden says Zelenskyy has given US a ‘flat assurance’ that Ukraine won’t use F-16 jets to…

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Biden says Zelenskyy has given US a ‘flat assurance’ that Ukraine won’t use F-16 jets to attack Russian territory.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.