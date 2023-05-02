2 people killed in train accident in western Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city…

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth. Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

