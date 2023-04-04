TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | Trump pleads not guilty | What happened and what's ahead | Takeaways from the indictment | Photos
Strong earthquake rattles the coast of Panama

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 6:56 PM

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama’s Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:18 local time (20:18 UTC) and its epicenter was about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica.

Panama’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

