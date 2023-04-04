Strong earthquake rattles the coast of Panama

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama’s Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday off Panama’s Pacific coast near the town of Boca Chica.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 4:18 local time (20:18 UTC) and its epicenter was about 44 miles (71 kilometers) south of Boca Chica.

Panama’s civil defense office said there were no immediate reports of damages. But the office said the quake was felt on nearby Coiba Island.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.