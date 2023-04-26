Nygard’s lawyer asks Canada court to reconsider extradition

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lawyers for Peter Nygard on Wednesday asked the Manitoba Court of Appeal to reconsider a U.S.…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Lawyers for Peter Nygard on Wednesday asked the Manitoba Court of Appeal to reconsider a U.S. extradition order, citing concerns over the Canadian fashion mogul’s health if he were to serve time in the United States.

Nygard’s lawyers were in court to argue against three issues in the order. They are requesting that federal Justice Minister David Lametti address them.

Lametti issued the order in March 2022, requiring the 81-year-old be sent to the United States once his Canadian court cases are settled.

Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after he was charged with nine counts in New York, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges. U.S. authorities allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

The disgraced fashion entrepreneur faces similar charges in Canada. In Toronto, where he is currently in custody, Nygard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and forcible confinement and is scheduled to face trial in September.

A complainant in Montreal came forward with allegations that led to Nygard being charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement. The trial in Quebec is expected to take place next year.

Nygard waived his appearance at the Manitoba Court of Appeal hearing.

He has maintained his innocence.

Nygard’s lawyers are asking Lametti to ensure their client would not be housed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre citing “humanitarian concerns” over Nygard’s age and health.

Brian Greenspan, Nygard’s lawyer, told the court that conditions at the New York City facility were “terrible.” He argued that being at the detention center could undermine his client’s health.

“Those concerns can be simply addressed and easily addressed by the minister,″ Greenspan said.

Lawyers for the justice minister told the court the Metropolitan Detention Centre submitted a report showing the facility was in good shape.

Greenspan also argued the racketeering charge shouldn’t be considered because Canada does not have a comparable offense.

Greenspan requested assurances that Nygard will not be involuntarily or indefinitely imprisoned after serving a sentence if convicted.

The panel of three judges have reserved their decision.

