COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » World News » Man shot to death…

Man shot to death at a Starbucks in Mexico City

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 9:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A man was shot to death Thursday at a Starbucks coffee shop in an upscale neighborhood of Mexico City, and police saif he apparently had links to a northern Mexico drug cartel.

City police said the shooting occurred inside the Plaza Carso shopping mall on the edge of the wealthy Polanco district. Photos posted by police showed crime scene tape around a seating area near the entrance to the coffee shop.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts that the victim had an outstanding arrest warrant in Oklahoma for drug trafficking.

Harfuch said the man, whose name was not released, was “presumably linked to organized crime in the north of the country.”

It was the second killing this month at a Starbucks outlet in Mexico. Earlier this month, a man was shot to death at one of the coffee shops in the Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Prosecutors there said thieves tried to take the man’s watch and then opened fire.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up