Juventus given partial stadium ban for racism toward Lukaku

MILAN (AP) — Juventus was given a partial stadium ban for its next home game in the Italian Cup after…

MILAN (AP) — Juventus was given a partial stadium ban for its next home game in the Italian Cup after some of its supporters directed racist chants at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was sanctioned with a second yellow card for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semifinals on Tuesday.

Lukaku was suspended for the second leg of the semifinals on April 26 by the Italian league judge on Thursday.

Lukaku’s gesture enraged the opposing team and the game ended in a scuffle between the two squads, with Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado and Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic also sent off.

Cuadrado was banned for three matches while Handanovic was banned for one game. Each player was fined 10,000 euros ($11,000).

Part of the southern end of the Allianz Stadium will be closed for Juventus’ first home game in next season’s Italian Cup.

Juventus said it would collaborate with authorities to identify the fans responsible while Lukaku’s management company reacted with outrage to the yellow card handed to the center forward.

“The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse,” Roc Nation Sports International president Michael Yormark said.

Lukaku, who is Black, has been subjected to racist chants on numerous occasions during his two stints at Inter.

Fiorentina beat Cremonese 2-0 in the first leg of the other semifinal series.

The final is scheduled for May 24 in Rome.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.