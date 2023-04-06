Live Radio
Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

The Associated Press

April 6, 2023, 6:25 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission Thursday evening near Miyako island.

It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

