Japanese army helicopter carrying 10 crew members missing

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says it is searching for an army helicopter carrying 10 crew members that went missing off a southern Japanese island.

The coast guard said it received information that a Ground Self-Defense Force UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter disappeared from radar on a mission Thursday evening near Miyako island.

It said four patrol ships are participating in the search but have not found any traces of the missing aircraft.

