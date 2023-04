KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — In first official word, Sudan’s military says former autocrat Omar al-Bashir being held at military-run hospital.

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — In first official word, Sudan’s military says former autocrat Omar al-Bashir being held at military-run hospital.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.