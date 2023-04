KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Arab media say Sudanese army agrees to 24-hour cease-fire, starting Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces…

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Arab media say Sudanese army agrees to 24-hour cease-fire, starting Tuesday evening, hours after rival forces said same.

