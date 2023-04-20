COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto’s airport

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 7:12 PM

TORONTO (AP) — A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said a “high value” container was taken from a holding area facility after being unloaded from a plane Monday evening.

“As per normal procedure, the aircraft was unloaded and cargo was transported from the aircraft to a holding cargo facility,” he said. “The container contained a high value shipment. It did contain gold but it was not exclusive to gold. It contained other items of monetary value.

The missing goods were reported to police a short time after.

Police declined to provide more details.

“We’re three days in, so our investigators have their eyes open to all avenues,” Duivesteyn said.

No arrests have been made.

