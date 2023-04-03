EASTER & PASSOVER: Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » World News » 3 killed in Northern…

3 killed in Northern Italy after car crashes into farm silo

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 3:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Three people were killed at a farm in Northern Italy when their car crashed into a silo, which collapsed and buried the vehicle under an enormous mound of chicken feed, local police and firefighters said Friday.

The victims were an 18-year-old and two minors, according to the communications office of the fire department in Forli’, a small town near Bologna. It was unclear how fast the car was going when it crashed.

The Forli’ police department could not immediately provide information on the victims’ ages and nationalities. Italian media reported they were North African.

Forli’ is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea. The farm where the crash took place, called Casagrande, breeds more than two million chickens per year and produces eggs, fruit, cereals, according to the farm’s website.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up