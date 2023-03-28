MARCH MADNESS: Virginia Tech, LSU, Iowa, South Carolina in women's Final Four | Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to men's Final Four | Iowa comeback, LSU make it to Final Four | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » World News » Warehouse fire kills 11…

Warehouse fire kills 11 people in China’s northern province

The Associated Press

March 28, 2023, 7:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities were investigating the cause of a fire that broke out Monday at an abandoned refrigerated warehouse in the country’s industrial province Hebei and killed 11 people, the local government said Tuesday.

The government in Cang County said the blaze started Monday afternoon when the structure at a village in the northern province was being dismantled. Firefighters extinguished the fire at about 11 p.m. and the rescue team pulled 11 people from the scene but none showed any vital signs, its statement read.

The provincial officials were highly concerned about the incident, it added.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up