Three dead in stabbings at apartment in eastern Canada

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 4:36 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Three people were found stabbed to death Friday inside an apartment in the eastern Canadian city of Montreal, and police have a suspect in custody.

Police found the three bodies with wounds from a sharp object after responding to an emergency call Friday morning, Montreal police Const. Julien Lévesque said. He said it was too early release details about the link between the victims and the suspect.

The suspect was arrested outside the apartment building and will be questioned by investigators, police said. Authorities barricaded the street, in a neighborhood consisting of low-rise apartment buildings.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante offered condolences via social media.

