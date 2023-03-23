Rio police raid slum to arrest drug lords, 13 people killed

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police exchanged fire with gunmen Thursday when they raided one of Rio de Janeiro’s slums…

Police said the raid was tied to drug traffickers originally from the northern state of Para, where more than 40 police officers have been killed since 2021.

Rio police said all people who died during the operation were criminals. They added that two suspects were arrested and two women were wounded.

TV footage showed an intense exchange of gunfire inside the Salgueiro favela.

Rio police said they would later release further information about the operation.

The newspaper O Globo said the reputed head of Para-based drug trafficking organization was killed in the raid, which police did not confirm.

