North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

The Associated Press

March 9, 2023, 6:08 AM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea firing one short-range ballistic missile into waters off its western coast on Thursday.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapon was fired from an area around the western coastal city of Nampo. The South’s military did not immediately release an assessment on how far the missile flew.

The launch came after the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take “quick, overwhelming action” against the United States and South Korea as the allies expand their military training to cope with advancing North Korean nuclear threats.

