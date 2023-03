BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron condemns unrest at pension reform protests, says ‘violence has no place in a…

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron condemns unrest at pension reform protests, says ‘violence has no place in a democracy.’

