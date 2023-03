PARIS (AP) — France’s top court rules not to extradite to Italy 10 former far-left militants convicted for attacks in…

PARIS (AP) — France’s top court rules not to extradite to Italy 10 former far-left militants convicted for attacks in the 70s and 80s.

