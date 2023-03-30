Live Radio
France rules against extradition of Ukrainian billionaire

The Associated Press

March 30, 2023, 9:56 AM

PARIS (AP) — A French court of appeal ruled Thursday not to extradite to Ukraine the Ukrainian billionaire businessman Kostyantin Zhevago, who was temporarily detained in France in December.

Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigation had said Zhevago, who owns a majority stake in mining group Ferrexpo, was wanted on suspicion of embezzlement and money laundering related to the bankruptcy of Ukrainian bank Finance and Credit.

Zhevago was detained in Courchevel, a ski resort in the French Alps. At the time, French judicial officials in Chambery said he was detained pending a formal request for extradition by Ukraine — which was ultimately refused.

Zhevago was released under judicial supervision in France in January.

The court in Chambery said Thursday it had “an unfavorable opinion” on the extradition request.

Zhevago’s lawyers said in a joint statement that “beyond the respect of the human rights, this decision carries the mark of good sense.”

The decision can be appealed at the Court of Cassation, a higher French court, by a prosecutor.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

