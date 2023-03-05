Egypt’s leader, visiting Iraqi premier seek to deepen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks Sunday with Iraq’s prime minister in Cairo as the two…

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks Sunday with Iraq’s prime minister in Cairo as the two countries sought to deepen ties and reinforce a regional alliance with Jordan.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani landed in the Egyptian capital and was greeted at the airport by his counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly. Al-Sudani and Madbouly inspected an honor guard and bands played the national anthems of the two countries.

The Iraqi premier then met with el-Sissi at his Cairo presidential palace where they discussed economic cooperation and security between the two countries, according to Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

Fahmi said in a statement that the two leaders also discussed regional issues, including their cooperation with Jordan. The statement did not elaborate .

The talks were attended by foreign and trade ministers from both countries, Fahmi said.

The trip marked al-Sudani’s first to Cairo since his Cabinet was approved by the Iraqi parliament in October, ending a yearlong political stalemate. Al-Sudani’s predecessor, former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, had forged a close relationship with el-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

El-Sissi traveled to Baghdad in June 2021 to become the first Egyptian head of state to visit the country since the 1990s, when ties between the two countries were severed after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

Egypt, Iraq and Jordan have intensified their connections and their leaders have held five summits since 2019, most recently at the Dead Sea in Jordan in December to discuss implementing tripartite strategic projects,.

Those include linking gas transmission networks between Iraq and Egypt through Jordan, and an industrial city on the Iraq-Jordan border, Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram daily reported Sunday.

Al-Kadhimi has sought to strengthen his country’s standing in the Middle East as a mediator capable of bringing even the staunchest of foes to the negotiating table. Baghdad recently hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia focusing on mending ties between the two regional foes and on the war in Yemen.

