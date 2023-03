MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow, wrapping up a three-day visit, shortly after Japanese PM Fumio Kishida…

MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow, wrapping up a three-day visit, shortly after Japanese PM Fumio Kishida left Kyiv.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.