BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of…

BEIJING (AP) — China says President Xi Jinping will visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an apparent show of support for Vladimir Putin (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the visit would be this weekend).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.