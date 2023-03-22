MARCH MADNESS: Men's Tournament update | March Madness TV ratings up | Women’s Sweet 16 features new format | March Madness arrives in Vegas | See photos of local teams
Building collapse in Qatar’s capital kills 1, search ongoing

The Associated Press

March 22, 2023, 6:31 AM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A building collapsed Wednesday in Qatar’s capital, killing at least one person as searchers clawed through the rubble to check for survivors, authorities said.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry described the building as a four-story structure in Doha’s Bin Durham neighborhood. It said rescuers found seven survivors, while the one person killed had been inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the building’s collapse. Online video showed car alarms sounding after the collapse, with one part of the building falling into another nearby.

Civil defense and police surrounded the site after the 8 a.m. collapse, with multiple ambulances and and excavator at the scene. Residents were asked to evacuate for their safety.

Qatar, a small nation that sticks out like a thumb into the Persian Gulf, hosted the FIFA World Cup last year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

