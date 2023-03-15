Live Radio
Home » World News » Austrian police warns of…

Austrian police warns of possible threat to Vienna churches

The Associated Press

March 15, 2023, 5:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches, citing undisclosed information the country’s intelligence service had received.

Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heighted security in front of certain buildings, including churches, and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital.

“There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted.

“If there is a concrete danger for the population at a concrete location, Vienna police will warn immediately via all available channels,” police added.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up