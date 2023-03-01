Assured Guaranty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON BERMUDA, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $94 million.

The Hamilton Bermuda, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 22 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $292 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124 million, or $1.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $723 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

