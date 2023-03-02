2 dead, 9 injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

AMQUI, Quebec (AP) — Two men died Monday after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a…

AMQUI, Quebec (AP) — Two men died Monday after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui, officials said.

A provincial police spokeswoman said nine other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre said the 38-year-old driver, a local resident, turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of committing a fatal hit and run.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

The regional health board confirmed that a “code orange” had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which generally indicates a situation with a high number of casualties.

Alain Gilbert, a truck driver, said he was driving into Amqui when he saw several ambulances tending to about four or possibly five people spread over a distance of about 500 meters (yards).

He saw a police officer performing CPR on one person lying on the ground. He said there didn’t appear to be any children in the group

