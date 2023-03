ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s emergency service says 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven provinces; 440…

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s emergency service says 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 76 people in seven provinces; 440 were injured.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.