Live Radio
Home » World News » Rescuers in Turkey pull…

Rescuers in Turkey pull 5 members of a family alive from rubble, 129 hours after earthquake

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers in Turkey pull 5 members of a family alive from rubble, 129 hours after earthquake.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up