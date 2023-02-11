ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers in Turkey pull 5 members of a family alive from rubble, 129 hours after earthquake.

Listen now to WTOP News

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescuers in Turkey pull 5 members of a family alive from rubble, 129 hours after earthquake.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.