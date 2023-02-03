Pope in South Sudan warns leaders as peace process stalls

Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on Friday for the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage, seeking to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and to draw international attention to the continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis here.

APTOPIX South Sudan Pope A sister wears headwear showing a picture of The Last Supper, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A group of the Catholics from the town of Rumbek cheer as they arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A traffic police officer standing in front of a mural of Pope Francis on the wall of a church directs motorcycles and other vehicles to get off the road as a convoy of government vehicles passes, on a street in the capital Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek cheer as they arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A boy selling bananas and a motorcycle passenger look across as a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek cheer as they arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope Traffic police standing in front of a mural of Pope Francis on the wall of a church direct motorcycles and other vehicles to get off the road as a convoy of government vehicles passes, on a street in the capital Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek cheer and dance as they arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek cheer as they arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A sister wears headwear showing a picture of Jesus Christ, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A traffic policewoman standing in front of a mural of Pope Francis on the wall of a church directs vehicles to get off the road as a convoy of government vehicles passes, on a street in the capital Juba, South Sudan Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope Pope Francis talks to South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, center-right, after arriving at the airport in Juba, South Sudan Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A group of women sing at the side of the airport exit as Pope Francis prepares to leave in his vehicle from the airport in Juba, South Sudan Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope A nun in the crowd shouts that the country needs peace as Pope Francis prepares to leave in his vehicle from the airport in Juba, South Sudan Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope From left, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Pope Francis, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields deliver their speeches during a meeting at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope Vatican and British flags are left behind during a joint visit by Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope Pope Francis and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir deliver their speeches during their meeting in Juba's Presidential palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery Worshippers gather at Ndolo airport for a Holy Mass with Pope Francis in Kinshasa, Congo, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Francis is in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) AP Photo/Jerome Delay South Sudan Pope Pope Francis goes to his vehicle at the airport in Juba, South Sudan Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope Pope Francis talks to South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, center-right, after arriving at the airport in Juba, South Sudan Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope South Sudan's President Salva Kiir arrives at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope From left, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Pope Francis, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields arrive at Juba's Presidential Palace, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope Pope Francis talks with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, right, upon his arrival at Juba's airport, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope Pope Francis talks with South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, right, upon his arrival at Juba's airport, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia South Sudan Pope Pope Francis is flanked by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir upon his arrival at Juba's airport, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Pope Francis departs for South Sudan from Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3 2023. Pope Francis opened the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage by heading to South Sudan on Friday, hoping to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and draw international attention to continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) AP Photo/Jerome Delay Congo Pope Pope Francis waves as he departs for South Sudan from Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis opened the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage by heading to South Sudan on Friday, hoping to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and draw international attention to continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) AP Photo/Jerome Delay APTOPIX Congo Pope People are seen through a hole in a torn banner with the image of Pope Francis in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan later this week on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts, and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia APTOPIX Congo Pope People shop in a street market in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference today, Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Pope Francis, center, departs for South Sudan from Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis opened the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage by heading to South Sudan on Friday, hoping to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and draw international attention to continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) AP Photo/Jerome Delay Congo Pope Pope Francis departs for South Sudan from Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis opened the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage by heading to South Sudan on Friday, hoping to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and draw international attention to continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi) AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi CORRECTION Congo Pope Faithful take pictures of Pope Francis, left, arriving for a meeting with members of the Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts, and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Faithful cheer Pope Francis as he arrives for a meeting with members of the Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Pope Francis listens to Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa, left, president of the Episcopal Conference of the Democratic Republic of the Congo during a meeting with members of the Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Militaries patrol the streets during a meeting between Pope Francis and members of the Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope The morning traffic is stopped as the papal convoy passes in a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference today, Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope The morning traffic builds up as the papal convoy passes in a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference today, Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope The morning traffic builds up as the papal convoy passes in a street in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference today, Pope Francis is due to travel to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia Congo Pope Pope Francis greets well-wishers before meeting with bishops in Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Francis had one final appointment Friday in Kinshasa with Congo’s bishops before flying to the South Sudanese capital, Juba. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa APTOPIX Congo Pope A taxi carrying a casket navigates through heavy traffic following the departure of Pope Francis from Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Francis is in Congo and South Sudan for a six-day trip, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) AP Photo/Jerome Delay Congo Pope Pope Francis waves at well-wishers before meeting with bishops in Kinshasa, Congo, Friday Feb. 3 2023. Pope Francis had one final appointment Friday in Kinshasa with Congo’s bishops before flying to the South Sudanese capital, Juba. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa South Sudan Pope Faithful and nuns wait for the arrival of Pope Francis in Juba, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis is traveling to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope People holding national flags wait outside the gate to the airport for the arrival of Pope Francis in Juba, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis is traveling to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis South Sudan Pope People holding national flags wait outside the gate to the airport for the arrival of Pope Francis in Juba, South Sudan, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. After meeting with members of the Congolese Bishops Conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Francis is traveling to South Sudan on the second leg of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a "colonialist mentality" that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) AP Photo/Ben Curtis ( 1 /43) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis, on a novel ecumenical peace mission to the world’s youngest country, warned South Sudan’s political leaders on Friday that history will judge them harshly if they continue to drag their feet implementing a 2018 peace accord.

Accompanying him to the overwhelmingly Christian country were the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields. They hope to cast a spotlight on what Francis has called a “forgotten crisis.”

South Sudan gained independence from the majority Muslim Sudan in 2011, but has been beset by civil war and conflict.

Thousands of people ululated and sang in 96-degree Fahrenheit (35.5-degree Celsius) heat as President Salva Kiir greeted the religious leaders at the airport in the capital, Juba. Francis’ motorcade route was lined with Christians, Muslims, and traditional dancers waving Vatican, South Sudanese and British flags.

“The pope is closest to God,” said Poni Jadalla, 45, as she waited to welcome Francis on the first-ever papal visit to the country. “Let the pope give us peace so that this country can develop and no more bloodshed.”

The Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian leaders have called for the country’s political leaders to put aside their differences and work for the good of their people.

In his first address on South Sudanese soil, Francis addressed former rivals Kiir and deputy Riek Machar, who were gathered in the garden of the presidential palace.

“Future generations will either venerate your names or cancel their memory, based on what you now do,” Francis said. “For just as the Nile leaves its sources to begin its course, so the course of history will leave behind the enemies of peace and bring renown to those who are true peacemakers.”

Kiir, Machar and other opposition groups signed the peace agreement in 2018 ending five years of civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people. But the deal’s provisions, including the formation of a national unified army, remain largely unimplemented. The delays have forced the postponement of the country’s first presidential election for another two years.

Meanwhile, clashes continue, including attacks this week in the south that killed 27 people. Combined with flooding last year, the number of internally displaced people has topped 2 million and the U.N. has warned that humanitarian needs are soaring.

Francis and Welby first announced plans to visit South Sudan in 2017, but security concerns repeatedly thwarted the trip. In an effort to move the process forward, Francis presided in 2019 over a joint prayer in the Vatican, and famously got down on hands and knees and kissed the feet of South Sudan’s rival leaders, begging them to make peace.

“That gesture of humility did not go in vain,” Kiir, a Catholic, told Francis in welcoming him to Juba Friday. He recalled that at the time of that extraordinary gesture, Machar was living in exile, but that today the two of them “are seated here, working collectively to implement” the provisions of the accord.

Calling Francis’ visit “historic,” Kiir publicly committed to the government returning to talks, suspended last year, with opposition groups that didn’t sign the peace deal.

In urging peace, Francis used the Italian exhortation “Basta!” (Enough!), saying: “Enough bloodshed. Enough conflicts. Enough violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it. Enough leaving your people athirst for peace. Leave the time of war behind and let a time of peace dawn!”

He called for an end to corruption, and for particular attention to be paid to women and to involving them in decision-making. “Anyone who commits an act of violence towards a woman commits it towards God,” Francis said.

The U.N. Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has reported that “widespread rape” was being used as a weapon by armed groups across the country. It expressed shock at interviewees describing “staggeringly brutal and prolonged gang rapes perpetrated against them by multiple men, often while their husbands, parents or children were forced to watch, helpless to intervene.”

Additionally, the United Nations warned in November that some 9.4 million people out of a population of 12.4 million would need humanitarian aid and protection this year, a half million more than in 2022. It cited violence, constraints on access by aid groups, and climate conditions including flooding and drought.

At the same time, the U.N. has warned that funding for increased aid has dwindled, as donors redirect money to Ukraine and other crises.

Welby acknowledged the donor fatigue and said international organizations were doing their best but meet “strong opposition” on the ground.

“When I remember the commitments made back in 2019, I am saddened that this is what I see and hear,” he said in remarks to Kiir and Machar.

The fighting that killed at least 27 people in Central Equatoria state’s Kajo-keji this week demonstrated the simmering violence in communities sometimes awash with arms and ethnic tensions in one of the world’s poorest countries. It pitted cattle herders against other residents, said county commissioner Phanuel Dumo.

The South Sudan Red Cross said four of its volunteers were among the dead, “picked from their houses together with community members and callously killed.” It said others were taken from water-distribution points and “killed in groups.” South Sudan is one of the deadliest countries for aid workers.

Human Rights Watch, for its part, urged Pope Francis and his fellow religious leaders to raise the issue of widespread impunity for abuses in South Sudan. It asked him to call for the immediate release of journalists with the state broadcaster who were detained last month in relation to a video of the 71-year-old president apparently urinating on himself, and for any charges against them to be dropped.

Francis Wani, 30, who sat outside the airport gate on Friday waiting for Francis to arrive, said, “We have suffered so much in silence. Therefore we only need blessings and peace.”

___

Cara Anna and Evelyne Musambi in Nairobi contributed.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.