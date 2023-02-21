Live Radio
Home » World News » Police: Boy among 3…

Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 8:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory’s coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.

Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.

No one has been arrested.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up