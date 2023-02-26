ROME (AP) — Italian state radio says about 30 migrants have drowned after their boat broke up off southern Italy.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
February 26, 2023, 3:03 AM
ROME (AP) — Italian state radio says about 30 migrants have drowned after their boat broke up off southern Italy.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.