Live Radio
Home » World News » American skier Mikaela Shiffrin…

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish her first race at the world championships

The Associated Press

February 6, 2023, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish her first race at the world championships.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up