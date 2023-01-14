SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Ukrainian officials report explosions in Kyiv, say missile attack on infrastructure underway

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 2:53 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials report explosions in Kyiv, say missile attack on infrastructure underway.

