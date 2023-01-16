BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » World News » UK: Royal Mail cyber…

UK: Royal Mail cyber incident delivers overseas disruption

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 5:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mail asked customers Monday to refrain from sending items to overseas destinations until further notice as it tries to address a “cyber incident” that is temporarily preventing the postal service from dispatching letters or parcels to other countries.

Royal Mail said it continues to experience “severe service disruption” without providing further details.

“To support faster recovery when our service is restored and to prevent a build-up of export items in our network, we’re asking customers not to post international items until further notice,’’ the mail service said in a statement. “Items that have already been dispatched may be subject to delays.’’

The British government’s National Cyber Security Center has said it’s aware of the incident.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up