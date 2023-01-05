SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Puerto Rican woman arrested, charged in airport assault case

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 1:35 PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents have arrested a Puerto Rican woman accused of assaulting two Spirit Airlines employees after she was removed from a plane and tried to get back on it, officials said Thursday.

The woman, who lives in Tampa, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of interfering with security screening personnel at Puerto Rico’s main international airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the incident happened in late November and that federal agents arrested her on Wednesday.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

