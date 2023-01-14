UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » World News » Prime Minister Rishi Sunak…

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirms UK to provide Challenger 2 tanks to support Ukraine

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirms UK to provide Challenger 2 tanks to support Ukraine.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up