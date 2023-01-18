Live Radio
Police say Ukraine’s Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 3:32 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Police say Ukraine’s Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.

