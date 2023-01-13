Police officer dies in Hungary after on-duty stabbing

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Three police officers in Hungary’s capital were stabbed while responding to a call at an apartment…

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Three police officers in Hungary’s capital were stabbed while responding to a call at an apartment building, and one of them died of his injuries, Hungarian police said Friday.

Police received a call late Thursday reporting that a man had broken down the door of a neighboring apartment in Budapest’s 11th district and was attempting to enter. The man attacked the responding officers when they tried to take him into custody and then ran into the street, the city’s police department said.

One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg, Budapest police said. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital along with the wounded officers.

The officer who later died of his injuries was a 29-year-old sergeant major with Budapest’s 11th district police, according to a police statement.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.