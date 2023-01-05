BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it will supply armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 5, 2023, 2:09 PM
